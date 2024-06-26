Valley Teens Dive into Law Enforcement with Public Safety Academy

In a collaborative effort to engage and educate young minds about law enforcement, the Mission Police Department, in partnership with the Palm View and Alton police departments, is hosting a joint Public Safety Academy for Valley teens. This innovative Summer program aims to provide students with realistic training and valuable insights into the field of law enforcement.

Hands-On Training and Realistic Scenarios

Our photojournalist, Daniel Montez, was on-site to capture the essence of this unique program. The Explorer Summer Program offers Valley teens hands-on training that mimics the real-life encounters faced by law enforcement officers. Participants learn essential skills, from crime scene sketching to understanding police protocols, preparing them for potential careers in law enforcement.

Student Experiences and Aspirations

Alexa Solis, one of the students in the program, shared her excitement about the training. “I’m also learning how to sketch the whole room that I have taken a picture of. I’m hoping to get more experience since I want to be a criminologist and would like to join the FBI,” said Alexa, highlighting the program’s impact on her career aspirations.

Another participant, Reynaldo Lopez, expressed his enthusiasm for the program. “I think it’s great. I actually feel like I’m a part of something. They teach you pretty good stuff, and it’s great for learning life skills if I ever want to be a police officer, which I am planning on,” Reynaldo commented.

Police Department Perspectives

Art Flores, Public Information Officer for Mission PD, emphasized the collaborative nature of the program. “It’s very knowledgeable, and we work with other departments to provide that training for them as well,” Flores said. The program not only fosters a deeper understanding of law enforcement but also strengthens community relations by building trust and interest among the youth.

Building Future Law Enforcement Professionals

The Public Safety Academy is more than just a Summer program; it’s a pathway for young individuals to explore potential careers in law enforcement. By offering realistic training and mentorship from experienced officers, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue their dreams in various law enforcement fields.

For more information about the Public Safety Academy and other community initiatives, visit the Mission Police Department’s website or contact your local police department.

Contact Information

Mission Police Department : Mission Police Department

: Mission Police Department Phone: (956) 584-5000