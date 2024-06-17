Urgent: Tropical Storm and Potential Flooding Expected – How to Stay Safe

Urgent Alert: Valley Residents Urged to Prepare for Tropical Storm and Heavy Rain

A tropical storm is expected to bring significant rain and potential flooding to our region today. Robin Gwenn has been closely monitoring the situation and emphasizes the need for immediate precautions.

The Valley is under a flood watch, and a tropical storm is set to impact the area throughout the day. There is a 60% chance of a tropical cyclone formation, which will contribute to the heavy rainfall.

“If you are driving towards an area that floods, always remember to turn around and don’t drown,” Robin warns. More detailed information will be provided in the full weather forecast later in the show.

Given the imminent storm, experts are urgently recommending residents to prepare now. Reporter Alondra de Hoyos spoke with authorities to provide essential tips on what you should do immediately to protect yourself and your home.

“Preparedness before the storm is critical,” Alondra reports. “Essential items to have include boots, tarps, batteries, and flashlights. Crank flashlights that don’t need batteries can be a lifesaver during a storm.”

Experts also advise checking doors and windows to prevent water from entering your home. Directional rain can cause water to infiltrate, especially in homes with older, single-pane windows. “You can buy new gaskets and seals for the outside or use a clay-like material called spline to create a seal,” Alondra explains.

Sandbags are highly recommended to keep water from entering your home. Authorities stress the importance of having an emergency kit with all the basics, such as water, non-perishable food, medications, and important documents. “Having a plan is crucial,” says an expert. “Make sure your documents are readily available if you need to evacuate.”

It’s important to remember that we are still in hurricane season, and these preparations are vital not only for the current storm but for any future weather events. For more information, visit your local authorities’ websites.

Stay tuned to Fox News for continuous updates and detailed weather forecasts.

