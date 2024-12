Florida law enforcement agencies are in a high-stakes manhunt for 37-year-old Jesus Peralta, who is wanted for sexually assaulting a child. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Peralta has been eluding capture by moving from city to city.

Peralta was last spotted in McAllen on Sunday, and authorities believe he is attempting to cross the border to seek refuge in Veracruz, Mexico. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who spots Peralta to immediately contact the police.