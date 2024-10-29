Unprecedented Rise in Respiratory Illnesses among Children: The CDC Raises Alarm

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expressed concern over a significant increase in respiratory illnesses among children this fall. In particular, the rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pertussis, and walking pneumonia has sparked alarm among health officials.

RSV and Pertussis Cases Skyrocket

RSV, a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms, is surging in parts of the U.S., particularly among young children. Pertussis cases are also seeing an alarming spike, with numbers five times higher than this time last year.

Surge in Walking Pneumonia

The CDC has also issued an alert about a surge in cases of walking pneumonia, especially among preschool-age children. “This wave, became a little earlier and is much, much higher than what we expect, from previous years,” says Dr. Frank Esper from the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Walking pneumonia, a milder lung infection whose symptoms can persist for weeks, is typically caused by several types of bacteria, the most common of which is mycoplasma. Symptoms may include a cough, low fever, and muscle aches.

Treatment Challenges

Penicillin and Amoxicillin, the antibiotics typically used to treat pneumonia, seem ineffective against walking pneumonia. Instead, a different antibiotic regimen may be necessary. “That antibiotic most commonly is Azithromycin, also known as a Z-pack, by many people out in the community. And that actually does treat walking pneumonia very well,” Esper explains.

Preventing the Spread

Esper suggests that those who are sick can help slow the spread of any illness by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick. The advice is simple: “Chicken soup yourself, back up to good health and then go out afterwards.”