U.S. Citizen Missing in Mexico: A Plea for Help

In spite of travel warnings, many U.S. citizens continue to venture to the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. The latest incident involving a missing American in the region underscores the risks associated with such travels.

Saul Roberto Garcia Gaitan’s Disappearance

A family from Mission is reaching out for help in locating their son, Saul Roberto Garcia Gaitan, after he disappeared in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. According to his parents, the 23-year-old was on his way to Playa Bagdad when his vehicle suffered a flat tire. It was then that several men allegedly kidnapped him and his group of friends.

Details of the Incident

His father, Felix Lazo, stated that several other detainees were subsequently released, but Gaitan and another individual remain missing. In an emotional plea, Lazo said, “I ask them to protect my son’s life and not to get angry with him, and I hope he is well… and if he sees this video, I hope he is well and I ask Saul to have patience.”

Steps Taken for Recovery

Lazo has filed a police report with the Matamoros Police Department and the U.S. embassy. Gaitan, described as 5’11” in height, with black hair and brown eyes, has yet to be found. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911. The family remains in close contact with the authorities, waiting for any updates.