TxDot launches ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign for National Pedestrian Safety Month

TxDot’s ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign is making its presence felt in Edinburg and Brownsville. With 34 street teams serving as walking billboards, the message of pedestrian safety is being amplified across the state during National Pedestrian Safety Month. As fall sets in with shorter days and reduced daylight hours, TxDot officials are emphasizing the need for drivers to be more vigilant about pedestrian safety.

‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ Campaign Aims for Improved Road Safety

“We’re asking drivers to please be more aware, especially as we see Halloween approaching, where we see more and more children and families walking in the streets. Be sure that you slow down, follow traffic safety laws, and just be more aware of people walking along the roadside or potentially crossing the street,” a representative from the campaign said. The emphasis is on proactive driver behavior to prevent accidents and enhance safety for all road users.

Pedestrians Encouraged to Improve Visibility

In addition to driver awareness, the campaign also offers advice for pedestrians to make themselves more visible to motorists. This can be achieved by wearing reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight. The campaign strongly recommends the use of sidewalks and crossing streets only at intersections. These simple steps can significantly help in reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring safer roads for everyone.