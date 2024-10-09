TxDot Announces Overweight Trucks Redirection due to International Boulevard Construction

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) has announced a significant change in the routing of overweight trucks due to upcoming construction operations. Starting Monday, all trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds will be redirected from International Boulevard to Farm to Market Road 511. This move is necessitated by a significant construction project aimed at pavement upgrade and sewer system overhaul.

Redirection of Heavy Trucks

The construction, which is expected to commence on Monday, will see the existing asphalt pavement on International Boulevard replaced with a more durable concrete pavement. This change is necessary to accommodate the long-term wear and tear caused by heavy traffic, particularly from overweight trucks that exceed the 80,000 pounds weight limit. The redirection of these trucks to FM 511 is a strategic move by TxDot to prevent any disruptions in the transportation sector during the construction period.

Sewer System Upgrade

In addition to the pavement upgrade, the construction project will also involve a comprehensive upgrade of the sewer system between Interstate 69 and Boca Chica Boulevard. This project is part of a long-term plan to improve the infrastructure in the area, ensuring it meets the demands of the growing population and economy.

Project Completion Date

TxDot has projected that the construction will be completed by March 2026. This long-term project highlights the state’s commitment to improving its infrastructure and ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system for all users. Despite the temporary disruption and rerouting of heavy trucks, the completion of the project will offer long-term benefits, including improved road durability and a more efficient sewer system.