Two Men Arrested for Stealing Chevy Camaro in Edinburg

Two men are behind bars for stealing a silver Chevy Camaro out of Edinburg. Brownsville PD officers and theft task force agents arrested Freddy Torres and Justin Castro at the 2200 block of Central Boulevard this morning. Both suspects are currently pending arraignment.

Arrest Details

The coordinated efforts of the Brownsville Police Department (BPD) and the theft task force led to the successful apprehension of Torres and Castro. The arrests underscore the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in combating vehicle theft.

Prevention Tips

In light of the recent arrests, BPD officials are reminding vehicle owners of several crucial tips to prevent thefts:

Install Steering Wheel Clubs : These devices can deter thieves by making it difficult to steer the vehicle.

: These devices can deter thieves by making it difficult to steer the vehicle. Always Lock Vehicles : Ensure your car is locked, even when parked at home.

: Ensure your car is locked, even when parked at home. Take Your Keys : Never leave keys inside the vehicle.

: Never leave keys inside the vehicle. Park in Well-Lit Areas : Parking in areas with good lighting can deter potential thieves.

: Parking in areas with good lighting can deter potential thieves. Never Leave Vehicles Running and Unattended: Always turn off the engine and take the keys with you, even if you’re stepping away for a moment.

These preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk of vehicle theft and keep your property safe.