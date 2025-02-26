Two Arrested in Mission for Celebratory Gunfire Incident, Immigration Holds Placed

Celebratory Gunfire Leads to Arrests in Mission

A weekend celebration took a dangerous turn in Mission, Texas, leading to the arrest of two men for their involvement in a celebratory gunfire incident. According to Mission DPS, Hugo Alberto Lopez Herrera, 47, and Hugo Alberto Lopez Piedra, 21, are both undocumented individuals who now face serious charges.

The incident took place when Lopez Herrera fired a Ruger 9mm handgun into the air during a celebration. Authorities quickly responded to reports of the gunfire, but the situation escalated when Lopez Piedra interfered with law enforcement officers, resulting in additional charges of resisting arrest.

Charges and Immigration Holds

Both men were arrested and booked into the L.A. County Jail, where they are facing charges related to their actions during the incident. DPS officials also confirmed that immigration holds have been placed on both individuals due to their undocumented status.

While celebratory gunfire is a common occurrence during celebrations, it’s important to remember that discharging firearms into the air can be extremely dangerous, as the bullets fall back to the ground and can cause injuries or even fatalities.

Authorities continue to urge residents to avoid using firearms in such celebrations and to respect public safety at all times.

For more information on gun safety and local regulations, visit: