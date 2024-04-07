Two Men Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in Edinburg, Prompting UT-RGV Campus Lockdown

The city of Edinburg witnessed a tense situation this morning as two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a female, leading to a temporary lockdown at the UT-RGV Edinburg campus. The incident began just after 5 a.m. when Edinburg PD received a distressing report from a woman on the 1400 block of Prosperity Street.

The victim claimed that two male individuals, later identified as 23-year-old Gabriel Munoz and 29-year-old John Hernandez, had gone to the area to search for her and subsequently threatened her with weapons. A swift response from law enforcement led to a chase and the eventual arrest of both Munoz and Hernandez.

The duo now faces charges for aggravated assault, as their alleged actions not only put the victim in danger but also prompted a significant response from local authorities. Due to the proximity of the incident to the UT-RGV campus, officials decided to implement a shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure. The lockdown lasted for a short period before the campus was cleared and activities resumed to normal.

The Edinburg community and UT-RGV students can breathe a sigh of relief as the situation was swiftly handled by law enforcement, ensuring the safety of all involved. The investigation into the motives and circumstances surrounding the attempted kidnapping is ongoing

