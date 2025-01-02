Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Teenager Near Mission

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the early hours of today near Mission, ending in the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating two-vehicle crash.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The accident, which took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Six Mile Road and FM 492, just north of Mission, saw a Camaro collide with a Toyota Sequoia. The Camaro, which was reportedly speeding at the time, struck the Toyota Sequoia as it was pulling out of a private road.

Tragic Loss of Young Life

The impact of the collision resulted in the ejection and subsequent pinning of teenager Ashley Monserrat Fuentes under the vehicle. Despite immediate attention at the scene, Fuentes tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Other Casualties and Injuries

Three other individuals, including the driver of the SUV and two passengers, were hospitalized following the accident. The driver and a passenger of the Camaro were also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The current state of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

The Department of Public Safety is conducting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident. More information will be released as the enquiry progresses.