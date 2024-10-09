Tragic Pitbull Attack: Babysitter Charged in Death of One-Year-Old

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old boy was mauled to death by several pitbulls in Bexar County, with the babysitter now facing serious charges. The boy, identified as Jiraiya Johnson, was under the care of 36-year-old Heather Rodriguez at the time of the tragic incident.

Unsupervised Children and Aggressive Dogs – A Deadly Mix

The medical examiner’s office has confirmed the death of young Jiraiya after the pitbull attack. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Rodriguez was looking after Jiraiya and her 13-year-old daughter when she left them home alone. At some point during the attack, the teenager was reportedly involved in a ‘tug of war’ for the baby with one of the dogs.

Babysitter Charged with Child Injury

In the wake of this tragic event, Rodriguez was arrested by the sheriff’s office. She stands accused of injury to a child and potentially faces further charges, as her daughter was also injured during the dog attack.

A Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through Bexar County, prompting renewed discussions about the responsibilities of caregivers and the safety of children around aggressive breeds of dogs. This devastating loss serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the potential danger when children are left unsupervised with such animals.