Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives in Edinburg, Driver Arrested

Deadly Consequences: Illinois Driver Faces Charges in Fatal Edinburg Crash

Last Tuesday near Edinburg, a catastrophic event unfolded on the roads that led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left a community in mourning. Amanda Bender, an Illinois resident, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide after she allegedly ran a stop sign, causing a devastating multi-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred at the intersection of FM 497 and Texas Road when Bender, driving a Ford Escape, failed to stop and collided with a Nissan Sentra. The impact was so severe that the Sentra, driven by 29-year-old Sergio Delgado, caught fire and led to his death at the scene.

Adding to the tragedy, Jeremy John Hess, a 43-year-old passenger in Bender’s vehicle, was ejected from the SUV during the collision. He was urgently transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Amanda Bender is now behind bars at the Hidalgo County Jail, as authorities and the community grapple with the aftermath of the accident. The ongoing investigation seeks to bring clarity and justice to the families of the deceased.

This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the critical importance of adhering to traffic laws and the devastating consequences that can follow even a moment’s negligence. As the legal proceedings against Bender unfold, the community hopes for a resolution that upholds justice for the victims and their families.

For further updates on this case and more information on road safety, please visit Hidalgo County’s Traffic Safety Page.