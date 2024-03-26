Tragic End: Mission House Fire Victim Succumbs to Injuries Over the Weekend

In a saddening development out of Mission, the man who was rescued from a house fire on Friday has died over the weekend. The city’s fire chief confirmed the unfortunate news today, marking a tragic end to the incident.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was initially hospitalized in critical condition at McAllen Medical Center. He suffered second-degree burns to one of his arms and both legs. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he could not overcome the severity of his injuries.

The fire broke out at a home near Conway Avenue and Guadalupe Street, where the victim was found with no pulse. First responders were able to resuscitate him before he was rushed to the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities. The community is left mourning the loss of a resident, and the search for answers continues.

The Mission Fire Department urges residents to be vigilant and ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke detectors.