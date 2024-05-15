Thunderstorm Strikes Edinburg: Strong Winds and Hail Cause Minimal Damage

Residents Surprised by Severe Thunderstorms in Edinburg

Strong Winds and Hail Cause Minimal Damage, Authorities Emphasize Preparedness

Yesterday’s unexpected thunderstorms took many Edinburg residents by surprise, bringing strong winds, rain, and hail to the region. The severe weather event, which featured wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and marble-sized hail, caused minimal damage but served as a stark reminder of the importance of storm preparedness.

Fox News reporter Samantha Ruiz spoke with residents and county authorities to get a firsthand account of the storm’s impact and advice on how to be prepared for future severe weather events.

Residents’ Experiences

“Within minutes, the strong winds shook our mobile home, followed by rain and marble-sized hail,” an Edinburg family reported. “Our neighbor’s trampoline flew up in the air but luckily got stuck in their own house. I was so afraid it was going to come towards my house. We have a big window facing the street, and if it had come this way, it would have broken my windows.”

Weather Impact

The Hidalgo County Emergency Management Department reported that several municipalities experienced property damage, including blown-off shingles and downed trees. Despite the severity of the weather, the damage was relatively minor, with no reported injuries.

“We had 55-mile-an-hour winds, some up to 70-mile-an-hour gusts, and some hail up in the northern ranchlands,” a county official stated. “There was good rain for about 20 minutes.”

Power Outages

According to AEP Texas, the severe weather caused power outages in various parts of Hidalgo and Cameron County. This disruption highlights the need for residents to be prepared for power loss during severe weather events.

Authorities’ Recommendations

Authorities are urging residents to be prepared for severe weather, especially as hurricane season approaches. Key recommendations include having enough water, food, and essential documents readily available. Hidalgo County officials also emphasize the importance of having an evacuation plan in place.

“Now that hurricane season is fast approaching, it’s crucial to be ready,” said an emergency management spokesperson. “Having an evacuation plan before finding yourself stuck in the middle of a storm can make a significant difference in ensuring your safety.”

Conclusion

The recent thunderstorms in Edinburg serve as a timely reminder for residents to prioritize their preparedness for severe weather events. Minimal damage from this surprise storm underscores the importance of being ready for more significant weather events, such as hurricanes.

Additional Resources

By staying informed and prepared, residents can ensure their safety and minimize damage during severe weather events.