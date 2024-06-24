Three Arrested in Brownsville for Auto Theft: Police Continue Crackdown

In a significant breakthrough, Brownsville police have arrested three men in connection with ongoing auto theft investigations. The arrests, which took place over the past week, are part of the city’s intensified efforts to combat vehicle-related crimes.

Arrests and Charges

Aaron Ortiz, Uncle Guerrero, and Jonathan Reyes were apprehended at different locations within the city. Ortiz was arrested following a routine traffic stop by authorities and has been issued a $120,000 bond. Guerrero, on the other hand, was arrested while attempting to cross into the country illegally and is facing a $35,000 bond. Reyes, who had two outstanding warrants for auto theft, was also taken into custody and issued a $50,000 bond.

Community Alert

The Brownsville Police Department continues to emphasize the importance of community involvement in crime prevention. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you have any information that could assist in ongoing investigations, please contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.

Ongoing Efforts

The recent arrests are a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Brownsville police in addressing auto theft and enhancing public safety. The department is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all residents and will continue its proactive measures to deter criminal activities.

Contact Information

Brownsville Police Department

: Brownsville Police Department Phone: (956) 548-7000