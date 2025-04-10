Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Alamo

Foot Pursuit Ends in Capture of Suspects Following Multi-City Police Chase

Three suspects are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that began in Alamo and continued through Mercedes.

Alamo police responded to a report of a vehicle theft earlier today. Upon locating the vehicle, officers initiated a pursuit that escalated into a chase spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Chase Ends with Arrests

The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers quickly apprehended all three individuals.

They are now awaiting arraignment, scheduled for Thursday. Their identities and charges have not yet been released.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate whether the suspects may be connected to other recent thefts in the area.

📞 Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Alamo Police Department.