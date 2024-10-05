Texas Sues TikTok for Violating Children’s Privacy; AG Paxton Seeks Fines for Data Violations

The State of Texas is taking legal action against the popular social media platform TikTok for allegedly violating children’s privacy laws. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit claiming that TikTok is illegally sharing personal data of minors without parental consent, in direct violation of the state’s Scope Act.

Allegations Against TikTok

The lawsuit alleges that TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been collecting and sharing personal information of minors without implementing sufficient privacy controls. Paxton’s complaint states that TikTok lacks effective tools to restrict privacy settings and fails to properly inform parents about the type of data being collected and shared, allowing targeted advertising to children.

“TikTok is not only violating children’s privacy, but it’s also disregarding the safety and security of minors on its platform,” Paxton said. “The company’s failure to comply with our state’s parental consent laws is unacceptable.”

Scope Act Violation

The Scope Act, Texas’s parental consent law, requires companies to obtain parental approval before collecting or sharing personal information of minors under the age of 13. The lawsuit contends that TikTok has ignored these regulations, making it possible for minors to sign up and use the platform without the necessary oversight or parental permission.

Seeking $10,000 Fines Per Violation

Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to impose a $10,000 fine for each individual violation of the law. Given the millions of young users on TikTok, the potential penalties could be substantial if the state succeeds in its case. The lawsuit aims to hold TikTok accountable for each instance of data collection and sharing that occurred without parental consent.

TikTok’s Response

TikTok, which has faced increasing scrutiny from U.S. officials over privacy and data security concerns, has not yet commented on the lawsuit. The company has previously stated that it is committed to safeguarding user privacy and security, particularly when it comes to young users.

The Broader Battle Over Children’s Privacy

This lawsuit is part of a growing movement by state and federal officials to tighten regulations around how tech companies collect and use data from minors. As social media platforms become more prevalent in the lives of young people, concerns over privacy and security have prompted new legislation and increased enforcement efforts.

What’s Next?

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome could set a significant precedent for how social media platforms handle the data of minors. If Texas is successful, other states may follow suit with similar actions, putting additional pressure on platforms like TikTok to strengthen their privacy protections.

For now, parents and guardians are advised to review the privacy settings of their children’s social media accounts and remain vigilant about the type of information being shared.