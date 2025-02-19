Texas School Choice Bill Moves Forward, Sparks Debate Over Public Funding

What is SB 2?

A GOP-backed measure, Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), is advancing to the Texas House for a vote, potentially reshaping the state’s education system. The bill would allow Texas families to access taxpayer money to fund their children’s private schooling, drawing strong support and criticism from different groups.

Governor Greg Abbott has defended the bill, arguing it will help low-income families and students with disabilities by providing more educational opportunities. However, opponents warn that the bill could significantly reduce funding for public schools, particularly affecting students in rural communities.

How Would SB 2 Work?

If passed, SB 2 would establish a private education savings account program, allowing parents to receive up to:

$11,000 per student annually for private schooling

Supporters, including Dr. Milton Gonzalez, director of Christian Covenant Academy, say the bill would empower parents to choose the best educational path for their children.

“Going to a public or charter school may not be the right path for every student,” Gonzalez explained. “Parents deserve the right to choose the path that is best for each of their children.”

Concerns Over Public School Funding

Critics argue that diverting public funds to private schools could harm public education by cutting already limited resources. School districts and education advocates worry that shifting taxpayer money could weaken programs and reduce opportunities for students who rely on the public school system.

Local school districts and state representatives are being contacted for their reactions and plans of action should SB 2 become law.

