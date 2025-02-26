Texas Officials Warn of Toll Scam Targeting Drivers – Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Phishing Texts Tricking Drivers Into Sharing Personal Information

A new statewide scam targeting Texas drivers is making waves, with scammers sending text messages claiming that unpaid toll fees need to be paid immediately or face penalties. These fraudulent texts are part of a phishing scam aimed at stealing personal information from unsuspecting drivers.

The message urges recipients to click on a link to settle their toll bills, but the link has nothing to do with actual toll fees. Instead, it leads to a fake page designed to collect personal details such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. The Better Business Bureau and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are warning Texans not to engage with these texts.

How to Recognize and Avoid the Scam

TxDOT has emphasized that legitimate toll bills will never be sent via text messages. Any unpaid toll fees are typically billed through the mail, particularly for drivers without a TxTag or another tolling device.

“If you receive a text message asking you to pay your toll fees, it’s not from TxDOT,” said a spokesperson for TxDOT. “Instead, go directly to the source—visit the official TxTag website to check any unpaid tolls.”

The scam texts usually contain a link that redirects drivers to a fraudulent website. “The link asks for your personal information, and once you submit it, the scammers gain access to your data,” the spokesperson continued.

How to Protect Yourself

If you receive a suspicious text or message, do not click on any links. Instead, verify any toll fees by visiting the official TxTag website at TxTag.org. If you’re unsure about any communications you receive, contact TxDOT directly.

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to this scam, you should report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at IC3.gov and the Better Business Bureau. For additional information on how to protect yourself from scams, you can reach the Better Business Bureau at (956) 969-1804.

By staying vigilant and following these steps, drivers can avoid becoming victims of this growing scam.

