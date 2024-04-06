Texas National Guard Member Charged with Human Smuggling After High-Speed Chase

In a shocking turn of events, a Texas National Guard member, Savion Johnson, has been apprehended and charged with human smuggling. The arrest followed a harrowing high-speed chase that raised alarms about border security and the integrity of those tasked with protecting it.

Kinney County Sheriff’s deputies reported that Johnson, who was on active duty as part of Operation Lonestar, spurred a chase after avoiding a checkpoint near the border. In a desperate attempt to elude law enforcement, Johnson’s vehicle made a sudden turnaround and sped away, only stopping briefly to allow a migrant to flee on foot.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges facing border security forces. Johnson now faces serious allegations, including smuggling of persons with a firearm, a rating indicative of armed involvement, and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The case has sent ripples through the community, sparking discussions on the responsibilities of those involved in border operations and the policies in place to prevent such incidents. As the investigation continues, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with further information to come forward.