Texas Lawmakers Urge Congress to Withhold Funds from Mexico Over Water Treaty Dispute

Texas Lawmakers Push for Federal Action on Water Treaty Dispute with Mexico

In a significant move reflecting the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, Texas lawmakers are pressing Congress to withhold funds from Mexico. This action comes in response to Mexico’s failure to meet its water delivery obligations under the 1944 water treaty, a situation exacerbated by severe drought conditions in South Texas.

Background on the 1944 Water Treaty

The 1944 water treaty requires Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. over a five-year cycle. However, according to Texas officials, Mexico has not fulfilled its obligations during the current cycle, leading to significant water shortages in the region. “They haven’t made any payments throughout the five-year period, and it’s affected us, especially now during the drought,” a Texas lawmaker commented. “They’ve had opportunities when their reservoirs were full to pay back some of the water, but they haven’t.”

Impact on South Texas

The lack of compliance from Mexico has had tangible impacts on South Texas communities, many of which have already declared disaster statuses due to the ongoing drought. The scarcity of water is putting tremendous pressure on local agriculture, industry, and residents who rely on these critical resources.

Call for Federal Intervention

In light of these challenges, Texas lawmakers are advocating for a strong response from Congress. They argue that withholding funds from Mexico could be a necessary step to ensure compliance with the treaty and secure the much-needed water supplies for Texas. This measure is seen as a way to apply pressure on Mexico to honor its international agreements and provide relief to the affected U.S. regions.

Looking Ahead

As the situation develops, the response from Congress and the subsequent actions of the Mexican government will be closely watched. The resolution of this issue is critical not only for Texas but also for the broader U.S.-Mexico relationship. The goal is to find a balanced and fair solution that respects international agreements and addresses the urgent needs of communities facing water shortages.