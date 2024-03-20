Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Immigration Law: Local Groups React

Supreme Court Ruling: Texas to Enforce Controversial Immigration Law

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has allowed Texas to start enforcing its contentious immigration law, following a 6-3 decision by the court’s conservative majority. The ruling, albeit temporary, has been hailed by Governor Greg Abbott as “a positive development.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, however, voiced her dissent, stating that the high court’s decision “invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement.” The law, known as SB4, has been a subject of heated debate, with critics arguing that it could lead to discrimination and intimidation of immigrant communities.

Local immigrant groups have expressed their concerns in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. “We know this law will open space for discrimination and intimidation of the community, and we don’t like this law as residents in this state,” said a representative from one of the groups. Under SB4, state law enforcement officers are broadly authorized to arrest individuals suspected of crossing the border illegally.

As the legal challenges continue in the federal appeals court, the case will now return to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday.

