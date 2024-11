Texas hospitals will ask for legal status

A NEW LAW WENT INTO EFFECT ON THE 1ST OF NOVEMBER THAT REQUIRES TEXAS HOSPITAL TO COLLECT INFORMATION ON THE PATIENT’S IMMIGRATION STATUS.

ONCE COLLECTED, HOSPITALS WILL REPORT THE DATA THEY COLLECT TO HHSC.

IMMIGRATION EXPERTS SAY YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS.

PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW A COUPLE OF THINGS ONE, A PERSON WHO GOES TO THE HOSPITAL, THE HOSPITAL WILL ASK THAT QUESTION TO THEM AND THEY DON’T NEED TO ANSWER THE QUESTION. IF YOU HAVE NO LAWFUL STATUS AND YOU GO TO A HOSPITAL THEY STILL NEED TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO YOU DESPITE YOUR LAWFUL STATUS.

BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1ST OF 2026, STATE OFFICIALS WILL COME UP WITH AN ANNUAL REPORT BASED ON IMMGRANT’S YEARLY COSTS FOR MEDICAL CARE.