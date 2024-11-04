Texas Border Security: A Close Look at the Anti-Smuggling Operations

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Border Patrol continue to intensify their efforts to ensure border security. Our reporter, Karen Lucero, and photojournalist, Danielle Montes, recently got an inside look at these operations.

A Day in the Life of the Texas DPS

Starting as early as 6:30 in the morning, the Texas DPS troopers are notified of any suspicious individuals. According to DPS Lieutenant Christopher Olivares, it’s rare for surveillance cameras to detect a lone migrant. Generally, they travel in groups when attempting to cross into the U.S.

Challenges on the Ground

One of the main challenges is the criminals’ knowledge of the operation schedules. They are well-aware of when the troopers are out in the field, which influences the level of activity seen on a given day. This makes the job of securing the border even more challenging.

Joint Anti-Smuggling Operations

In response to the inability to arrest and prosecute smugglers effectively, a joint anti-smuggling operation has been initiated. The collaboration between state troopers and Border Patrol allows for the successful arrest and prosecution of smugglers under state felony charges.

The Role of Technology in Border Security

Technology plays a significant role in these operations. Drones, aircraft, and surveillance towers are all used to monitor activity at the river. This advanced technology, combined with the joint operation between Border Patrol and the National Guard, helps in catching criminals, including teenagers lured into crime through social media.

Consequences of Human Smuggling

Human smuggling is a serious crime and carries severe penalties. The Texas DPS is working to educate parents and teenagers about the potential consequences, which can range from 2 to 10 years in prison. The goal is to deter potential offenders and enhance border security.