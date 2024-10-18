Teen Smuggler Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Mission, DPS Footage Released
DPS dashcam footage reveals a dramatic high-speed chase in Mission, ending in the arrest of 17-year-old Alejandro Balderrama Jr. and eight undocumented immigrants.
Published October 18, 2024
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released dramatic dashcam footage of a high-speed chase through the streets of Mission, Texas, involving 17-year-old Alejandro Balderrama Jr. The chase, which ended with Balderrama crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot, led to his arrest along with the detention of eight undocumented immigrants.
The High-Speed Chase
The footage, captured by DPS troopers, shows Balderrama attempting to evade law enforcement in a black Pontiac, speeding through the streets of Mission and running multiple red lights. Despite the officers’ efforts to stop him, the teen continued to flee until he crashed into a light pole.
The footage reveals the reckless nature of the chase, with Balderrama endangering other drivers and pedestrians as he tried to escape. After the crash, the teen fled on foot in an attempt to evade capture.
Arrest and Charges
Authorities later located Balderrama hiding in a horse stall. He was promptly arrested and now faces serious charges, including human smuggling and evading arrest. The eight undocumented immigrants in the vehicle were also detained by authorities.
This is not the first instance of human smuggling operations involving teenagers in the border regions, and the incident highlights the ongoing challenges that law enforcement faces in curbing illegal activities in the area.
Law Enforcement Efforts
DPS continues to intensify its efforts to combat human smuggling and other illegal border activities. With the release of this footage, law enforcement hopes to raise awareness about the dangers associated with smuggling operations, especially high-speed chases that put innocent lives at risk.
As Alejandro Balderrama Jr. faces the legal consequences of his actions, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in human smuggling and the importance of law enforcement in protecting border communities.
