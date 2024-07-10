Teen Arrested for Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash in Mission

In a significant development this morning, an 18-year-old turned himself into the Mission Police Department in connection with the deadly 18-wheeler crash that occurred on June 29th. Rosales Valdez Sanchez appeared before a judge at the Mission Municipal Court, where he was charged with criminal negligent homicide.

Details of the Incident

According to authorities, Sanchez was identified as the motorist responsible for causing an 18-wheeler to veer off Expressway 83, resulting in the death of the commercial vehicle’s driver. Sanchez was driving a red Fiat at the time of the accident and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Mission PD’s investigation concluded that Sanchez changed lanes unsafely, causing his vehicle to crash into the 18-wheeler. The impact forced the 18-wheeler off the expressway, leading to a collision with a house on the 2600 block of West Frontage Road. The driver of the 18-wheeler, 51-year-old Anastacio Martinez Jr., was found dead at the crash site.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

During the arraignment, Sanchez’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces charges of criminal negligent homicide, which could result in a sentence of 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted. Sanchez will be transported to the Hidalgo County Jail following the arraignment.