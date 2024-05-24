Teen Arrested After Leading Brownsville Police on High-Speed Chase

A 16-year-old is behind bars after leading Brownsville police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle yesterday. The incident began when Brownsville PD identified a stolen white 2022 Chevy Silverado from Pharr being driven by the teenager.

Chase Details

The police directed the teen to pull over near Boca Chica Boulevard and Old Alice Road at around 3 PM. However, the teen refused to stop, prompting a chase through the city. The pursuit continued until the downtown area, culminating at East Elizabeth Street and East 13th Street.

Arrest and Detention

The chase ended when the teenager abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Brownsville police officers quickly apprehended him and took him into custody. The teen was subsequently handed over to the juvenile detention center.

Community Response

The incident has raised concerns about juvenile crime and vehicle theft in the community. Brownsville PD’s swift response and successful apprehension of the suspect highlight the department’s commitment to maintaining public safety.

As the investigation continues, the community remains attentive to updates regarding the case. The teenager faces serious consequences for the high-speed chase and theft, underscoring the importance of adhering to the law and the risks associated with criminal behavior.