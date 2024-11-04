Sweeping Changes and Surprising Statistics: Cameron County Elections Update

For the first time in its history, Cameron County is set to offer county-wide voting on Election Day, bringing a significant shift to the voting process in the region. This move, aimed at increasing accessibility for voters, eliminates the need for residents to cast their ballots at specific precinct locations.

Ballot on Demand System

A unique ‘ballot on demand’ system will be pivotal to this new voting process. It will be available at all 68 of the 37 polling sites, enabling voters to print specific ballots that correspond to their place of residence. This ensures that every voter has access to the right ballot, no matter where they choose to vote.

Early Voting Turnout Results

The early voting turnout results are already in. Cameron County reported a stunning count of more than 84,000 voters in the two weeks of early voting. Meanwhile, neighboring Hidalgo County reported over 164,000 ballots cast. With Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, November 5th, these numbers are expected to grow significantly.

Rideshare Services Boost Voter Turnout

In an unexpected but certainly welcome move, rideshare giants Lyft and Uber are offering a 50% discount on rides to polling stations on Election Day. This initiative is part of their voting access program, designed to combat the issue of low voter turnout among those without personal vehicles. According to a report released by Lyft, the lack of a vehicle and the increase in distance to a polling site can reduce voter turnout by up to 20%.

Discount Code for Lyft Users

Lyft users can benefit from the discount by preloading the code ‘vote24’ into their app, available up until November 5th. This move by the rideshare companies is expected to have a positive impact on voter turnout, giving more people the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.