Suspect in Edinburg Barrel Murder Appears in Court; Charged with Murder and Aggravated Robbery
Roberto Salas faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection to the death of Juan Carlos Hernandez de DeLeon, whose body was found buried in a barrel; six others also charged in the case.
Published October 8, 2024
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest and court appearance of Roberto Salas, a suspect in the murder of Juan Carlos Hernandez de DeLeon, whose body was found buried in a barrel in Edinburg. Salas has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, with his bond set at a staggering $6 million.
Details of the Murder
The grisly discovery of DeLeon’s body was made in a barrel near the 4600 block of West Clinton Road in Edinburg. Investigators believe that Salas, along with two other men, Samuel Uvalle Jr. and Jesus “Joker” Grijalva, killed DeLeon in San Juan before transporting and burying his body in the remote area of Edinburg.
A Coordinated Effort
According to authorities, the three men did not act alone. Three additional suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the case, bringing the total number of individuals involved to six. Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the role of each suspect and how the crime unfolded.
“This was a well-coordinated effort to conceal a heinous crime,” said a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. “We are committed to ensuring that all those responsible are held accountable.”
Background of the Case
The victim, Juan Carlos Hernandez de DeLeon, was reported missing before his body was discovered in the barrel. His death shocked the community and led to an extensive investigation by local law enforcement, who worked tirelessly to track down the individuals responsible.
The arrests of Samuel Uvalle Jr. and Jesus Grijalva were made shortly after DeLeon’s body was found. Both men have been charged with murder, and their cases are ongoing. The addition of Roberto Salas as a suspect marks another critical development in the pursuit of justice for DeLeon.
Charges and Bond
Salas is facing murder and aggravated robbery charges, both of which carry serious penalties under Texas law. Due to the severity of the crime, his bond has been set at $6 million, reflecting the significant threat he is considered to pose to the community.
Next Steps in the Case
With Salas now in custody, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office will work to piece together the events that led to DeLeon’s tragic death. They will also continue to investigate the involvement of the three additional suspects, whose identities have not yet been released.
Salas is expected to remain in custody as the legal proceedings move forward. A trial date has not yet been set.
