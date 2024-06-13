Suspect Identified in Edinburg Officer-Involved Shooting

Edinburg Man Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting: Deputies on Administrative Leave

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding last night’s officer-involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Edinburg resident Ruben Ollarzabal Chairez. According to deputies, Chairez threw a knife at them, prompting them to shoot him.

Chief Deputy Mario Lopez explained, “The deputies gave several commands to the individual to drop the knife. However, they received no compliance.”

In a press release issued this morning, officials stated that all five deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible policy violations. This standard procedure ensures a thorough and impartial review of the incident.

The shooting occurred after deputies responded to a call and encountered Chairez, who reportedly became aggressive and threw a knife at the officers. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in the deputies using lethal force.

The investigation will examine the events leading up to the shooting, the actions of the deputies, and whether all protocols and procedures were followed correctly. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to transparency and accountability throughout this process.