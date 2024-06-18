Storm Prep: AEP Texas Recommends Emergency Kits and Safety Measures

AEP Texas Urges Residents to Prepare for Upcoming Rain with Safety Tips

As the Rio Grande Valley braces for heavy rain and potential flooding, AEP Texas is issuing important recommendations to help residents prepare and stay safe. Being prepared before the storm hits is the first step in ensuring the safety of your home and family.

One of the key recommendations is to assemble an emergency kit. This kit should include flashlights with fresh batteries, water for drinking and cooking, nonperishable food, and over-the-counter medications. These items are essential to have on hand in case of power outages or other emergencies caused by the storm.

Safety around downed power lines is another critical concern. Power outages are possible during severe weather, and it is important to stay away from any downed power lines or equipment that produces electricity.

“Safety is always important. We want to stress that any downed line should be treated as an energized power line. Report it to us and stay clear from it for your own safety,” emphasized an AEP Texas representative.

For more detailed recommendations and safety tips, residents can visit the AEP Texas website at AEP Texas or call 866-223-8050.

Emergency Kit Essentials

A well-prepared emergency kit can make a significant difference during and after a storm. Here are some essential items to include in your kit:

Flashlights with Fresh Batteries: Ensure you have enough flashlights and batteries to last several days. Water: Store enough water for drinking and cooking for at least three days. Nonperishable Food: Include canned goods, dry snacks, and other nonperishable items that do not require refrigeration. Over-the-Counter Medications: Stock up on necessary medications, such as pain relievers, allergy medicine, and any other required medications.

Safety Around Downed Power Lines

In the event of a power outage, it is crucial to stay safe around downed power lines. Here are some important safety tips:

Treat all downed lines as if they are energized and dangerous.

Report any downed lines to AEP Texas immediately.

Keep a safe distance from downed power lines and any equipment that produces electricity.

Additional Resources

For more information on how to prepare for the upcoming storm and additional safety recommendations, residents can visit the AEP Texas website or contact their customer service line.

