Stolen Across the Border: Rising Vehicle Thefts in the RGV

Rising Vehicle Thefts Spark Concern Along the Border

Vehicle theft is surging in the Rio Grande Valley, with trucks crossing into Mexico at alarming rates. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported over 1 million stolen vehicles in 2023, and in 2024, Brownsville PD arrested 570 individuals in connection with stolen vehicles.

“We believe most vehicles stolen here are taken into Mexico for use by drug cartels,” an officer stated. Victims, like Daisy Espinosa, share stories of brazen theft. “Our vehicle was stolen while we were sleeping,” she recalled, later recovered at the Brownsville Port of Entry.

Authorities warn that thieves operate within large criminal networks, complicating efforts to curb this growing issue.