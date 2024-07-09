Staying Safe in Extreme Heat: Tips and Emergency Procedures

Heat Advisory: McAllen Firefighters Demonstrate Emergency Response

As heat advisories continue to affect our region, authorities are emphasizing the importance of taking necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health problems. Our reporter, Alondra de Hoyos, provides details on how McAllen firefighters respond to heat emergencies.

Responding to Heat Stroke

McAllen firefighters, certified to act as first responders, are trained to handle heat stroke incidents. R.C. Flores, Community Risk Reduction Officer for the McAllen Fire Department, explains the recommended procedure: “What we recommend is to remove the individual from the heat but not put them directly into a cold environment. Move them into a shaded area and start cooling them down, beginning with the head and then the rest of the body.”

The goal is to reduce body temperature gradually to at least 98 degrees. “The body’s core temperature is elevated due to the heat, so we need to cool it down quickly but safely. We don’t want a drastic change from outdoor heat to a cold environment immediately. We want to bring the temperature down gradually, using cold packs on the head and under the arms,” Flores adds.

Monitoring and Preventing Heat Emergencies

After cooling the person, firefighters check their vital signs and continue to monitor symptoms. Flores advises, “If you feel your body cramping up, sweating profusely, and then suddenly stop sweating, that’s a red flag indicating a heat emergency.”

Heat strokes can affect not only the heart but also other vital organs such as the kidneys, brain, and muscles, potentially leading to death. It’s crucial to recognize the early signs and act quickly.

Preventive Measures

To stay safe during extreme heat, remember the following tips:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Avoid being outside during peak hours of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing to help keep your body cool.

As temperatures soar, it’s essential to be mindful of the risks associated with extreme heat. By following these safety tips and recognizing the signs of heat stroke, you can protect yourself and others from the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

For more information and updates on the heat advisory, stay tuned to local news and follow guidance from health and safety authorities.

URLs