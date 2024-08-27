Starr County Schools Secure $14 Million for Student Meal Programs
Over $14 million has been awarded to Starr County schools, ensuring free and reduced meals for students throughout the 2023-2024 school year.
$14 Million Awarded to Starr County Schools for Free and Reduced Meals
Starr County, TX – In a significant boost to student well-being, schools in Starr County have been awarded more than $14 million to provide free and reduced meals during the 2023-2024 school year. The funds will benefit three school districts in the county, ensuring that students have access to nutritious meals throughout the academic year.
Funding to Support Student Nutrition
The substantial funding will be distributed among Roma ISD, Rio Grande City ISD, and San Ysidro ISD. U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D), representing Texas District 28, emphasized the importance of this funding for student success.
“It’s important to the students because if they’re not hungry, they’re ready,” Cuellar said, stressing how vital it is for students to be well-nourished in order to fully engage in their education.
Distribution of Funds
The awarded funds will be distributed as follows:
Roma ISD will receive nearly $5.9 million.
Rio Grande City ISD has been granted $8.3 million.
San Ysidro ISD will benefit from more than $186,000.
These funds are part of a broader effort to improve educational conditions and ensure that all students, regardless of their economic background, have access to meals during the school day.
Impact on the Community
Starr County has long faced challenges related to poverty and access to resources, and this financial assistance aims to reduce one of the key barriers to student success: hunger. For many families, this program will ease the financial burden of providing daily meals to their children, especially in a region where food insecurity is a concern.
School officials and community leaders have expressed their gratitude for this funding, recognizing that access to nutritious meals is essential for learning and development. As one school administrator noted, “This will make a huge difference in the lives of our students and their families.”
