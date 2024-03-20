Starr County Responds to School Threat: Two Students Detained at La Grulla Middle School

Investigation Underway at La Grulla Middle School Following Possible Threat

Starr County officials are currently investigating a potential school threat at La Grulla Middle School, according to a recent statement from the school. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, March 17, has prompted a swift response from local authorities.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the matter. In connection with the investigation, two students have been detained, although specific details regarding the nature of the threat have not been disclosed. It is also unclear at this time whether the students will face any repercussions as a result of the incident.

The school administration has yet to reveal what initially alerted them to the possible threat. As the investigation continues, the community awaits further information on the situation and the measures being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

