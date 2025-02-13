Starbase Moves Toward Cityhood as Cameron County Sets Incorporation Vote

Election Order Signed for Starbase Incorporation

The future of Starbase as an incorporated city is now in the hands of voters. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. officially signed an election order that will determine whether the area becomes an official municipality.

The decision follows a letter of incorporation submitted in December, which met all petition requirements. With that, a public vote is now scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd, giving residents the final say on Starbase’s incorporation status.

Early Voting Begins in April

For those looking to cast their vote early, early voting will begin on April 22nd. The move marks a historic milestone for Cameron County, as Los Indios was the last city incorporated in the region—nearly three decades ago in 1995.

What Incorporation Means for Starbase

If the measure passes, incorporation could bring local governance, zoning regulations, and city services to the area, which has been largely defined by SpaceX’s growing presence along the Gulf Coast. However, it also means potential changes in taxation, infrastructure, and law enforcement for the community.

What’s Next?

With election day approaching, Cameron County officials will oversee the voting process, and discussions on how incorporation will shape the area are expected to continue in the coming months.

Helpful Resources & Contact Information

For official election details and voter information, visit:

Cameron County Elections Office – https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/ | 956-544-0809

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and participate in this important decision for Starbase’s future.