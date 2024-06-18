Special Precautions for Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia During Storms

As severe weather approaches, it is crucial to take special precautions for family members with chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. High levels of stress during storms can trigger behaviors that compromise their safety. The director of public health for the city of Pharr, Cynthia Gutierrez, offers essential recommendations for these situations.

“When patients are under stress, those that suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s tend to get angry and anxious. It helps to take familiar objects with them during an evacuation. These items can include toys, portraits, clothing, and even pets,” explains Gutierrez. “Having objects with emotional value nearby can help them feel safer.”

Ensuring Comfort and Safety

For individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia, familiar objects provide a sense of comfort and stability. Items like toys, portraits, clothing, and pets can serve as emotional support, reducing anxiety and stress during emergencies. Gutierrez emphasizes the importance of these objects in calming patients and helping them cope with the disruptions caused by severe weather.

Preventing Wandering and Injury

It is also essential to take measures that prevent individuals with dementia from leaving their homes unattended. During stressful situations, there is an increased risk of them wandering off or injuring themselves. Keeping the home environment safe and secure, and ensuring that a caregiver is always present, can minimize these risks.

Practical Tips for Caregivers

Familiar Objects: Pack a bag with familiar items that have emotional value, such as photos, toys, or favorite clothing. Pets: If possible, bring pets along, as they can provide significant emotional support. Secure Environment: Ensure the home is secure to prevent wandering. Use locks or alarms if necessary. Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essential supplies, including medications and medical records. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and evacuation orders.

These measures are critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia during storms. By preparing in advance and considering their unique needs, caregivers can provide a more stable and secure environment.

For more information on caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses during emergencies, visit your local public health department’s website or contact their office.

