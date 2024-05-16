Special Election Scheduled in La Grulla to Elect New Mayor

La Grulla Sets Date for Special Mayoral Election

Officials in La Grulla are preparing for a significant political event: a special election to elect the city’s next mayor. This development comes in the wake of the recent resignation of Judge Laura Patricia Solis.

Key Dates and Candidate Information

Candidates aspiring to fill the mayoral position have a deadline to meet. All applications must be submitted by May 23rd at 5 p.m. This ensures that candidates have ample time to prepare for the upcoming election and present their platforms to the public.

Early Voting Schedule

Early voting will be held at City Hall, providing residents with a convenient option to cast their votes ahead of Election Day. The early voting period runs from July 8th to July 19th, allowing for an extended timeframe for voter participation. The importance of early voting cannot be overstated, as it offers flexibility and ensures that more residents can engage in the electoral process.

Election Day Details

Election Day is set for July 23rd, marking a pivotal moment for the community as they choose their next leader. Residents are encouraged to participate in this democratic process and have their voices heard.

Additional Information and Resources

For those seeking more details on the specific hours of operation at the Municipal Building during the early voting period, the City of La Grulla’s Facebook page is the go-to resource. The page will provide up-to-date information and answer any queries residents may have about the election process.

As La Grulla prepares for this special election, community engagement and participation are crucial. The selection of a new mayor will shape the future of the city, and it is imperative that residents take an active role in this process.