SpaceX Targets February 28 for Starship Flight 8 Amid Pending FAA Approval

Launch Date and Time

SpaceX is preparing for the eighth test flight of its Starship launch vehicle, targeting February 28, 2025, for liftoff from its Starbase facility in Cameron County, Texas. The planned launch window is set between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. CST.

Awaiting Regulatory Approval

Before proceeding, SpaceX must secure a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This requirement follows an incident on January 16, 2025, during Starship Flight 7, where the upper stage disintegrated upon reentry over the Turks and Caicos Islands. The mishap led to debris dispersal and temporary flight diversions in the area.

Safety Enhancements Post-Incident

In response to the Flight 7 incident, SpaceX has implemented several hardware and operational modifications to the Starship vehicle. Investigations revealed that extreme vibrations caused stress on the propulsion system, leading to a propellant leak and subsequent fires. To mitigate future risks, the company has upgraded fuel systems and added vents to prevent similar issues.

Local Area Closures

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 to ensure public safety during the launch operations. The closures are scheduled for February 26, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CST, with alternative dates on February 27 and 28 during the same time frame.

Public Advisory

Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about the scheduled closures and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by local authorities. For real-time updates on Boca Chica closures, text “BEACH” to 866-513-3475.

For more information, visit:

Cameron County SpaceX Updates – https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/spacex/

– https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/spacex/ SpaceX Official Website – https://www.spacex.com/

Stay tuned to Fox News for the latest developments on the Starship Flight 8 launch.