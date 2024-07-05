Single Vehicle Accident in Donna Claims Life of 45-Year-Old Man

Fatal Crash in Donna: Man Dies After Colliding with Light Pole

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a tragic single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 45-year-old Pedro Garcia in Donna overnight. The accident occurred around midnight when Garcia lost control of his vehicle on westbound Interstate Highway 2 near FM 493.

Details of the Accident

According to DPS reports, Garcia was driving a 2005 silver Nissan Armada when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway onto the frontage road and collided with a wooden light pole. The impact was severe, and Garcia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS Sergeant Maria Hernandez highlighted the critical importance of wearing seatbelts, stating, “For unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway onto the frontage road and collided with a light pole. As a result, the driver was not properly secured with a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Importance of Seatbelt Use

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of seatbelt use. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), buckling up reduces deaths by 45% for those traveling in cars and 60% in trucks. Sergeant Hernandez emphasized, “Wearing a seatbelt at all times is crucial. It can significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash.”

Community Response and Safety Measures

The community of Donna is mourning the loss of Pedro Garcia, and authorities are urging all drivers and passengers to prioritize seatbelt safety. Accidents like this highlight the unpredictable nature of road incidents and the need for consistent safety measures.

As the DPS investigation continues, officials are working to determine the factors that led to the crash. In the meantime, they urge the public to adhere to all traffic safety guidelines and remain vigilant while driving.

