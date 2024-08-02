Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder “El Mayo” Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Court

Ismael Zambada, known by his alias “El Mayo,” and the alleged co-founder of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, appeared in federal court in El Paso today. The 76-year-old drug lord is facing a slew of charges, including involvement in a criminal enterprise and money laundering.

Court Appearance and Charges

During today’s court session, Zambada pled not guilty to all charges brought against him. His arrest last week marked a significant development in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking organizations operating in Mexico and the United States.

Zambada, a longtime figure in the Sinaloa cartel, is being held without bond as he awaits further legal proceedings. The charges against him are serious, with prosecutors presenting evidence that could lead to a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty.

Legal Proceedings Delayed

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have requested a 30-day delay in the proceedings to allow for the gathering of more evidence. This move underscores the complexity of the case and the substantial amount of information that needs to be reviewed by both parties.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 9th, during which more details of the case are expected to be unveiled. This delay allows both the prosecution and defense to prepare their arguments thoroughly and present a comprehensive case in court.

Background on “El Mayo”

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has long been considered one of the most influential figures in the Mexican drug trade. As a co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, Zambada played a pivotal role in expanding the cartel’s operations and influence, making it one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world.

Despite numerous attempts to capture him, Zambada managed to evade authorities for decades, maintaining a low profile while continuing to oversee cartel operations. His recent arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks.