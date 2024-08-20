Shots Fired at San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base, No Injuries Reported

Gunfire Exchange at Lackland Air Force Base’s Main Gate Triggers Security Alert

Early Saturday morning, Joint Base San Antonio Lackland experienced a security breach when unidentified assailants fired shots at security personnel from a passing vehicle at the base’s Chapman Training Annex main gate.

Details of the Incident

The initial gunfire occurred around 2:15 a.m., prompting an immediate response from the base’s security forces. According to a base spokesperson, the attackers targeted members of the security forces team from a vehicle, which led to an exchange of fire. The vehicle involved in the initial shooting sped away from the scene, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Security Response and Measures

Following the shooting, the base implemented heightened security protocols as a precautionary measure. A few hours after the initial incident, another vehicle approached the same gate, leading to a second exchange of gunfire when shots were again fired at security personnel. The assailants in this second incident also fled the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

The circumstances surrounding both shootings are still being investigated, and as of now, it is unclear if any suspects have been apprehended. The San Antonio Police Department is leading the inquiry into these incidents. Despite multiple inquiries, they have not yet provided comments on the ongoing investigation.

Community and Military Response

These events have raised concerns about security at military installations, particularly at a time when the safety of military personnel is paramount. The community around Joint Base San Antonio Lackland and military officials are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to protect service members and civilians alike.

