Severe Winter Weather Strikes Texas: Safety Measures and Preparations Underway

Texans are bracing for harsh winter weather as weather advisories have been issued and the state readies its response. With rain, sleet, and freezing snow forecasted across different parts of the state, officials are urging residents to stay home and take necessary precautions.

Severe Weather Conditions Expected

West Texas is expected to be the first to experience the harsh weather conditions, with the severe weather spreading eastward and impacting West Central, North, and Northeast Texas through Friday morning. A winter weather warning has already been issued for more than two dozen counties.

State’s Power Grid Prepared for Winter Storm

Despite the severe weather conditions, officials are confident about the state’s power supply. More than 10,000 MW of new generation has been added since last winter, which is expected to meet the increased demands during the winter storm. Governor Greg Abbott noted that while power outages may occur, they are more likely due to downed local lines rather than the power grid itself.

Response Efforts and Safety Precautions

TexDOT has deployed over 2,000 employees to treat roads, bridges, and overpasses statewide. Assisting in the response efforts is a 14-member crew from the Pharr district, tasked with snow and ice removal. The crew, equipped with rain trucks, VBC trucks for spreading material, and blade operators, left for Fort Worth and is expected to return on Friday.

As the state gears up to combat the severe weather, residents are being reminded to slow down when approaching work zones and to drive cautiously over icy roads and bridges. Additionally, with temperatures dropping to 47 degrees in certain regions and rainfall affecting parts of the Valley, residents are advised not to leave space heaters unattended and to extinguish candles before leaving home.