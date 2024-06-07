Seven Arrested in Texas Human Smuggling Operation, 26 Immigrants Rescued

Tonight, Texas police arrested seven individuals in connection with an alleged human smuggling operation, uncovering 26 immigrants on a rural property in Bexar County. The operation came to light after a neighbor alerted authorities to suspicious activity in the area.

Upon arrival, police discovered the immigrants, 11 of whom required hospitalization for heat-related and other non-life-threatening injuries. The immigrants were found in a structure described by Sheriff Javier Salazar as a shack.

“Just her, we know for a fact she paid $16,000 to be smuggled to this point. So, I mean, if you just got one of these people paying 16 grand, there’s 26 smuggling victims. This is a big money operation,” Sheriff Salazar stated. The sheriff believes that the smugglers transported the immigrants from the Laredo area to Bexar County, where they were held.

While the origins of most of the immigrants remain unclear, it was confirmed that at least one individual came from Guatemala, paying $16,000 for the perilous journey to the United States.

The discovery underscores the dangers and exploitation faced by those involved in human smuggling operations. The significant financial sums involved highlight the lucrative nature of this illicit activity.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more information about the smuggling network and the countries of origin of the immigrants. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of illegal smuggling operations and the need for continued vigilance and enforcement by law enforcement agencies.

For more information and updates on this developing story, stay tuned to local news outlets and official announcements from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

URLs