Senators Cornyn and Boozman Call for Action on Mexico’s Water Treaty Violations Amid South Texas Crisis
Published August 28, 2024
South Texas – U.S. Senators John Cornyn and John Boozman are calling for federal intervention as South Texas farmers continue to grapple with severe water shortages. The water crisis stems from Mexico’s failure to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty, which requires Mexico to deliver 350,000 acre-feet of water to the United States over a five-year period.
During a press conference with agriculture stakeholders, the senators highlighted the impact of the water shortage on the South Texas produce industry, which has seen significant job cuts and losses in revenue.
Mexico’s Treaty Obligations Unmet
Mexico has delivered only 30% of its required water, leaving farmers in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) facing dire consequences. Reservoir levels hit an all-time low of 18% in June, and despite a slight improvement to 19%, the water supply remains critically low. This has led to job cuts, reduced agricultural output, and challenges for farmers in the region.
“Mexico is using the water to boost its own agriculture while withholding what’s owed to the U.S.,” said one stakeholder. “This directly impacts South Texas production agriculture.”
Ongoing Water Restrictions and Economic Impact
Most of the RGV remains under stage two water restrictions due to the ongoing shortage. Farmers have been forced to make difficult decisions, including layoffs and scaling back operations, as their fields remain dry. Stakeholders at a roundtable discussion emphasized the devastating economic impact, with many voicing frustration at Mexico’s failure to fulfill its end of the treaty.
“This isn’t just about farmers—it’s about the entire supply chain,” said one industry expert. “We have one of the safest, most reliable food supplies, but that’s at risk with these ongoing water issues.”
Farm Bill Set to Expire
In addition to the water crisis, the 2018 Farm Bill, which funds land conservation and restoration efforts for farmers, is set to expire next month. Without immediate action, the lapse of the bill could further complicate efforts to support struggling farmers in the region. Federal representatives are expected to meet next month to address the expiration and discuss temporary solutions for the agricultural sector.
Pressure on Mexico and Federal Leaders
Senators Cornyn and Boozman called for increased pressure on Mexico to meet its obligations. They urged federal leaders to take immediate action to enforce the treaty, ensuring that farmers in South Texas receive the water they desperately need.
While the future of the farm bill and a permanent solution to the water crisis remain uncertain, farmers are hopeful that federal intervention will provide some relief. For now, the RGV continues to endure severe water restrictions and a fragile agricultural economy.
