Second Driver Arrested in Edinburg Street Racing Crash

Police Continue Crackdown on Illegal Racing Following Weekend Rollover Incident

A second driver involved in a street racing crash in Edinburg has been arrested, according to authorities.

Jorge Hugo Contreras, 23, was taken into custody this morning and booked on racing charges. His bond was set at $50,000.

His cousin, Juan Carlos Contreras, was arraigned yesterday on racing and intoxication assault charges following the high-speed rollover crash that left a passenger ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities Issue Warning on Street Racing Dangers

Officials are reminding the public that street racing is illegal and carries serious consequences.

“There are designated areas, for instance, the Edinburg racetrack. But of course, public roads are not for racing. So let’s all be safe and not engage in stuff like this. Let’s all be responsible,” an Edinburg PD spokesperson stated.

Legal Penalties for Street Racing

Drivers convicted of street racing in Texas can face:

Up to 180 days in jail

A suspended driver’s license for up to one year

Fines and additional legal consequences

Report Reckless Driving & Street Racing

📞 If you witness illegal street racing, report it to Edinburg Police at (956) 289-7700.

Law enforcement continues to crack down on street racing incidents, urging drivers to stay off public roads and prioritize safety.