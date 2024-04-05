Second Arrest Made in Fatal San Juan Crash: Carlos Manuel Garcia Santiago Charged

In a tragic turn of events, a second man has been charged in connection with last week’s deadly crash in San Juan. Carlos Manuel Garcia Santiago is now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after his involvement in the accident that resulted in the death of Roberto Carlos Rodriguez on March 26th.

Garcia Santiago was the driver of a white Chevy Silverado that collided with Rodriguez’s vehicle, leading to the fatal outcome. Another driver involved in the incident, Roberto Victor Soto, had previously been arraigned on a charge of collision involving death and is currently jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Following the crash, Garcia Santiago was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the collision. Now, the 40-year-old is being held at the county jail as the investigation continues.

For more updates on this case and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv. The community is reminded of the severe consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users.