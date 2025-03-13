Search Underway for Missing Hidalgo Woman with Mental Health Condition

Police Urge Public Help in Locating Janice Gomez

The Hidalgo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Janice Gomez, a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since March 1. Authorities say Gomez, who has a mental health condition, was last seen around 7 PM in the 3400 block of Camelia Avenue in Hidalgo, Texas.

She was driving a 2005 red Ford F-150, which has damaged back license plates.

Authorities Seek Leads on Her Whereabouts

The search for Gomez has intensified as family members and law enforcement express growing concern for her well-being. Authorities have not released additional details about her disappearance but are urging anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle to come forward.

Missing person cases, especially those involving individuals with mental health conditions, are taken very seriously by law enforcement. The Hidalgo PD has mobilized resources to track down potential leads, but community involvement remains crucial in cases like this.

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Janice Gomez’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Hidalgo PD at 📞 (956) 854-384-32737.

Resources for Missing Persons Cases

For additional assistance on missing persons cases in Texas:

Texas Center for the Missing – https://www.tcftm.org

– https://www.tcftm.org National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) – https://www.namus.gov

Authorities emphasize that every tip counts, and even the smallest piece of information can be vital in bringing Janice Gomez home safely.