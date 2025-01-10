Search Intensifies for Arielle Jamie Vela in Willacy County

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in their manhunt for Arielle Jamie Vela, a 24-year-old woman wanted for multiple charges.

Wanted Woman in Willacy County

Arielle Jamie Vela has become a person of high interest for the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. The 24-year-old is facing several charges such as aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and involvement in organized criminal activity.

Call for Public Assistance

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Vela’s last known location was in Lyford. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Vela’s whereabouts to come forward and contact them at 689-5576.

Public Vigilance Needed

Residents of Willacy County are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may lead to Vela’s capture. As she is wanted on serious charges, any information can be crucial in ensuring public safety and justice.